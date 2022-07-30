An unknown swimmer drowned in the sea off the coast of Den Burg on Texel on Friday afternoon. The man was resuscitated on the beach after a rescue from the sea, but it was too late, according to the Coast Guard on the Wadden Island.

A red flag has now been raised on the beach at the site where the accident happened, meaning that swimming is prohibited there.

The swimmer went missing just before 2 p.m. on Friday. The rescue brigade and Coast Guard immediately rushed out with boats. A Coast Guard aircraft and the trauma helicopter were also deployed.

After a short time, the swimmer was found. According to the lifeguards, he may have ended up in a space off the coast between two sandbanks, in which there is a strong current.