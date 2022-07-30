Unknown swimmer drowns in the sea at Texel
An unknown swimmer drowned in the sea off the coast of Den Burg on Texel on Friday afternoon. The man was resuscitated on the beach after a rescue from the sea, but it was too late, according to the Coast Guard on the Wadden Island.
A red flag has now been raised on the beach at the site where the accident happened, meaning that swimming is prohibited there.
The swimmer went missing just before 2 p.m. on Friday. The rescue brigade and Coast Guard immediately rushed out with boats. A Coast Guard aircraft and the trauma helicopter were also deployed.
After a short time, the swimmer was found. According to the lifeguards, he may have ended up in a space off the coast between two sandbanks, in which there is a strong current.
Reporting by ANP