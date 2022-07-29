According to the European Commission’s annual ranking, the Netherlands is the third most digitized country in the European Union. Only Finland and Denmark scored better.

When drawing up the ranking, the European Commission looked at the quality of the digital infrastructure, among other things. The Netherlands scored well on this point. 91 percent of Dutch connections have access to fast internet via cable or fiber optic. Within the entire EU, this is a goal set for 2030. The Netherlands’ availability of mobile internet is also above the European average.

The committee noted that investments in, for example, artificial intelligence are “critical” for maintaining the Dutch position. Currently, only about 13 percent of Dutch companies use this technology. The EU wants 75 percent of all companies to use artificial intelligence by 2030.