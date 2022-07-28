Concert organizer MOJO finds it annoying that Lady Gaga fans slept at Arnhem Central Station on Tuesday night, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. AD reported that this happened, and NS confirmed. However, the incident is no reason to stop organizing concerts in the GelreDome, said the MOJO spokesperson.

Lady Gaga performed in the GelreDome in Arnhem on Tuesday evening. Afterward, dozens of fans had to sleep at the station because they couldn’t get a train home. MOJO, the organizer of the superstar’s concert, is “looking at it,” the spokesperson said. Problems also arose with the Elton John concert in the GelreDome, but then with parking at the concert hall. The spokesperson stressed that these are two different things and, therefore, not a reason to avoid concerts at the location.

According to a spokesperson for the GelreDome, Lady Gaga’s concert started half an hour late, at 9:00 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. “That’s why the concert only ended around 11:00 p.m. If you then have to catch the last train, it will, of course, be tight.” According to the spokesperson, the NS trains waited until the last shuttle bus from the GelreDome had arrived at the station. “If people chose to walk instead of taking the shuttle bus, we can’t help that they missed the train.”

A spokesperson for NS could not confirm that the NS trains waited for the last shuttle bus to arrive. “I do not know.” She stressed that it was not NS’s responsibility but the organizer’s.

According to the spokesperson, the concert started later, and there were difficulties with the shuttle buses “which were organized by the organization.” “As a result, many people arrived late at the station.” NS did “its utmost,” she said. “We even used an extra train that left at 1:00 a.m. to transport people left behind.” Because there were still passengers left behind after that, NS left the station open. “So that people at least had shelter.”