Several municipalities in Walcheren and Zuid-Beveland haven’t had wanter since last night due to a pipe break. The security region found the location of the break on Monday morning, Omroep Zeeland reports.

An NL Alert sent at 8:00 a.m. on Monday asked locals to be stingy with the water and avoid showering or bathing unless absolutely necessary.

Parts of Vlissingen, Oost-Sousburg, Koudekerke, and Nieuwdorp don’t have water, water company Evides said. The broadcaster also received reports from the Middelburg area. The security region sent water trucks to Vlissingen.

The more careful people are with their water, the longer it will last, a spokesperson for Veiligheidsregio Zeeland said to the broadcaster. The security region used drones to search for the leak. The police also deployed a helicopter to help in the search.