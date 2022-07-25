Nearly half of the workers in the Netherlands have a part-time job, NU.nl reports based on figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). About 1.5 million people, a third of the workforce, work less than 20 hours a week.

The Netherlands currently has a record 9.4 million people with paying jobs. Just over 4.9 million of them are working full time, and 4.5 million work part-time.

On average, people in the Netherlands work 32 hours a week. That average is brought down by young people, 15 to 25 years old, who tend to work few hours per week, 20 on average. People between 45 and 55 work the most on average.

Women are more likely to work part-time than men. Of the 4.4 million women in the labor market, 3 million work part-time. Of the 5 million men, 1.4 million work part-time. On average, men work 36 hours a week and women 28 hours.