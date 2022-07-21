KLM passengers transferring at Schiphol to a destination within Europe can only travel with hand luggage today due to a malfunction in the airport baggage system. “We apologize for the inconvenience,” KLM said on its website.

Travelers received a text message from the airline about the malfunction, according to NOS. It said that travelers could request a travel voucher or rebook to another flight if they cannot travel with hand luggage only. But according to the broadcaster, rebooking is not possible free of charge, and the airline charges a rate increase.

Schiphol told NOS that the baggage system also had an issue yesterday but that it was resolved the same day. So this is a new problem. Schiphol referred to KLM for the consequences of the malfunction. The airline was not available to answer the broadcaster’s questions.

Schiphol is already struggling with suitcases piling up due to staff shortages in baggage handling. It is unclear how much of an effect the malfunctions in the baggage system will have on this.