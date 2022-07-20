The number of claims filed against airlines for canceled flights resulting from the chaos at airports this summer is skyrocketing. Claim organizations Vlucht-Vertraagd.nl and EU Claim have received almost 90,000 compensation claims since the end of April, and that number is increasing by about 250 claims per day this month, BNR reports.

Compensation for a canceled flight is usually based on the time the traveler lost. Travelers, therefore, must be delayed at least three hours before filing a claim.

But travelers are also increasingly trying to recover the extra costs they incurred due to the delay, Paul Vaneker of EU Claim said to the broadcaster. “A kind of compensation for the extra money you pay because your flight has been canceled. Think of arranging accommodation or another, more expensive flight in order to still make a booking.”

According to Vaneker, for such a claim to be successful, there must be a causal relationship between the costs and the canceled flight. The costs incurred must also be necessary and reasonable.