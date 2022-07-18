More millionaires are settling in the Netherlands than leaving the country. This year, the Netherlands will gain 350 millionaires on balance, NOS reports based on figures from Henley & Partners, a company that offers migration advice to wealthy people.

“Last year, we saw a movement of millionaires towards the Netherlands,” a spokesperson for Henley & Partners said to NOS. “A fair number of expat millionaires from the United Kingdom have moved to the Netherlands.”

Exactly why the Netherlands is attractive to foreign millionaires is unclear. “The Netherlands does not really have an investment migration program,” the spokesperson said. She was referring to programs whereby the rich can obtain a “gold” visa or passport if they invest a certain amount in the country.

The Netherlands does have a scheme in which foreign investors can get a residency permit if they invest at least 1.25 million euros in the Netherlands. But the conditions for the scheme are relatively strict. The investments can’t include real estate, for example. And there is a strict test by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Henley & Partners is currently tracking the migration movements of about 150,000 millionaires based on its customer base and real estate- and visa application statistics. The company expects Russia, China, and India to lose many millionaires this year, while the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Singapore will gain thousands.