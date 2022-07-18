Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code orange heat warning for the south and center of the Netherlands for Tuesday. Maximum temperatures could reach 38 or 39 degrees Celsius in these areas, the KNMI warned. Grid operator Liander warned that the heat might cause power outages, especially in Friesland. And Schiphol advised travelers to bring water with them.

The code orange warning applies to Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland, and Overijssel from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Before and after that period, code yellow applies to those provinces. The rest of the country is also covered by a code yellow warning until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

"There is persistent heat. Pay extra care and attention to vulnerable people around you. The elderly and people with chronic conditions, in particular, are advised to take measures: drink enough, keep yourself and your home cool," the KNMI said.

Schiphol also warned travelers to prepare for the heat. "Bring enough water for yourself and your family, wear light clothing and apply sunscreen if you have to wait outside," the airport said. "It will not only be warm outside, the temperatures will also rise in the terminal. Pay close attention to each other.”

NS said it would turn down the air conditioning in the trains because it reduces the chance that the systems will fail. According to the rail company, travelers should not notice the adjustment, and it will remain cool enough in the compartments.

Grid operator Liander warned that the persistent heat may cause more power outages, especially in Friesland, where parts of the grid are still vulnerable to overheating. During several days of heat, a specific type of connector between two cables can malfunction. The electricity grid in Friesland still has these connectors in several places. Liander is already working on replacing these parts.