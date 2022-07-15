The world's largest penis plant is blooming at the Hortus Botanicus in Leiden. Its flower started opening on Thursday and was in full bloom on Friday. The plant will bloom for two days, and Hortus extended its opening hours so that people can come to see it.

This is an even larger species of the penis plant that bloomed at Hortus in October last year. This one is called Amorphophallus titanium and is also known as the Giant Penis Plant. It last flowered in 2009. Last year's blooming penis plant was an Amorphophallus decus-silvae.

On the first day, the Giant Penis Plant blooms with female flowers accompanied by its characteristic foul smell. "It smells like rotting meat, vomit, and a garbage can that has been in the sun for a long time. This is because the plant wants to attract flies for pollination. Some people find that interesting and come especially for the smell," a spokesperson for Hortus said to Omroep West. On the second day, it blooms with male flowers, which are odorless. "People with weaker stomachs are better off coming on the second day."

Hortus Botanicus opened an hour early on Friday. On Saturday, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.