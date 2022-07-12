The Cabinet must take measures to better protect vulnerable people against the coronavirus, a group of "concerned citizens and experts" said in a letter to Health Minister Ernst Kuipers. With no measures in place, the virus currently has free reign, and that puts people with other health problems at unacceptable risk, they said, AD reports.

The group called for protective measures in public places, among other things. Especially in places people can’t avoid, like essential shops and public transport.

The letter-writers called on Kuipers to "take his responsibility" and protect the vulnerable people in society. "Many citizens don't want to get infected, but because of your policy, they have no choice," they said.

If Kuipers does not act soon, the group will take the matter to the Institute for Human Rights, they said. “We are now seeing a violation of fundamental rights in many areas,” the group said. “That is really not allowed.”

The authors include a member of the former Red Team, which gave the government unsolicited advice and often countered the Outbreak Management Team during previous waves of the pandemic.