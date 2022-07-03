An explosive placed at a home in Tienhoven went off early Sunday morning. Police are investigating whether the incident is connected to an explosion at a home in Hoef en Haag on Saturday, according to RTV Utrecht.

It is not clear yet if anyone was injured in the 3:30 a.m. explosion at a chalet house near the Maarsseveense Plassen. Police have gathered the material left in front of the house in the aftermath of the explosion. They are assuming the attack was targeted, according to RTV Utrecht.

A resident told RTV Utrecht he also heard a loud sound earlier in the night around 1:30 a.m., before the explosion. "It sounded a little less loud, a bit like a gunshot," he said.

Another explosion a day before at a home in Hoef en Haag happened around the same time of night. Police are looking into whether the attacks are connected.