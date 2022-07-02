Farmers have threatened to protest on Monday at Schiphol Airport, Eindhoven Airport and Rotterdam The Hague Airport. Authorities expect that farmers will create traffic blockades and target food distribution centers and the Port of Rotterdam.

Schiphol advises travelers to use public transport as much as possible on Monday to avoid any blockades. The airport said it is preparing for various scenarios in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, who are responsible for airport security, and the municipality of Haarlemmermeer.

Eindhoven Airport is also preparing for possible protests alongside the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. "Due to a possible protest by farmers, it may be busier than usual on Dutch roads on Monday," the airport said in a tweet on Friday afternoon. "Keep this in mind when traveling to Eindhoven Airport."

Meanwhile, the ANWB advises road users to check traffic information right before driving and to adjust their plans if necessary. "We don't know how, what or where something is going to happen," said an ANWB spokesperson about the large-scale action that farmers are calling for in their own communication channels. "The element of surprise is a strong weapon in this.”

Rijkswaterstaat is also preparing for possible disturbances, a spokesperson said. "We have to wait and see where the nuisance on the highways will be. It is difficult to estimate where we will warn and where our efforts will be needed."

Supermarkets are also wary of demonstrations on Monday, since farmers have indicated they may target food distribution centers. Farmers are organizing via communication channels including WhatsApp and Telegram, and have called for a day that will "flatten the whole of the Netherlands."