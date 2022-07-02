The Cabinet will no longer offer an extra allowance to the poorest households this year to help cover the sharp increase to cost of living. Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed this during his press conference after the regular weekly meeting of ministers.

The left-wing opposition parties had argued for an extra subsidy of 500 euros. The parties indicated earlier this week that they no longer expected the money to be distributed.

Rutte stated that the Cabinet looked "very seriously" at all proposals from the opposition to provide further assistance to fix the purchasing power issues residents of the country are facing this year. But the organizations tasked with managing and distributing the subsidies indicated that they would not be able to handle any more changes in the current calendar year.

Further changes could even put the payment of regular benefits and allowances at risk, the prime minister said.

Rutte stated the Cabinet will examine how these households can receive additional assistance next year. He also pointed out that the Cabinet is already allocating more than 6 billion euros this year to compensate people for the increased costs of energy, fuel and groceries. That amount of income support and tax relief is among the highest in Europe, Rutte claimed.