Farmers have set up tractors to block the entrance to an ice cream company in Gorredijk run by a D66 MP and his father. They are refusing to move the tractors until they speak with the MP, Romke de Jong, according to De Telegraaf.

Police were alerted about the 10 tractors blocking the De Jong's IJs ice cream company around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The blockade means the company will not be able to supply the Floriade, a festival and its numerous ice cream trucks today.

The farmers have left their tractors unattended and are drinking coffee with neighbors. De Jong, who runs the company with his father, said he will not speak to the farmers at this time and will instead wait out the protest. He said he is always open to conversation "out of decency and mutual respect...but not in this way." He added that he knows the farmers, who are from the area.

There are also six or seven tractors parked along a nearby road, a police spokesperson said. However, they are not blocking traffic at this time.

It is "incomprehensible and unacceptable [farmers protest] by harming other people," De Jong said. "Shutting down parts of the Netherlands, companies, our highways and other infrastructure is not the way to express your opinion.”

Farmers' protests against the Cabinet's proposed nitrogen emissions plan have escalated over the past week, with farmers burning hay bales, organizing an attempted jail break and showing up again at Nature and Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal's home to protest. Police have arrested 20 people so far.