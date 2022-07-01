A combination of staff shortages and delayed flights will cause baggage handling problems at Schiphol Airport on Friday. Travelers' patience is being severely tested because, at times, there are not enough workers to unload arriving aircraft.

#schiphol is still one big chaos. Waiting > 2 hours for our luggage to arrive pic.twitter.com/aIHargcUaP — Danny van Holten (@DannyDriver1987) July 1, 2022

Schiphol acknowledges that travelers will sometimes have to wait a long time for their luggage. Office staff have also been deployed to cope with the crowds. The airport promises to do everything it can to solve the problems.

Travelers are complaining on various social media channels about the problems, which began occurring during the overnight and early morning hours. An airport spokesperson explains that if a flight is delayed, there can be extra pressure placed on baggage handlers as several flights have to be managed simultaneously. This means that some travelers have to wait longer for their luggage.

Travelers who have lost their luggage or did not want to wait for their belongings are advised to contact their airline. Responsibility for forwarding baggage usually lies with the airlines and baggage handlers, according to Schiphol.