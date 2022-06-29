A young male allegedly forced a 27-year-old woman to the ground and raped her in broad daylight in Leiden earlier this month. The police released surveillance camera footage of the suspect on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. That call to action led to an arrest on Wednesday.

The woman was attacked on Stadhouderslaan at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13. She shouted loudly for help, which likely prompted the suspect to flee the scene, the police said on the television program, Team West, on Tuesday. The man then ran towards Drie Octoberstraat, where he jumped on a bicycle and cycled towards Schelpenkade.

Authorities said an underage suspect from Voorschoten was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was scheduled to be questioned at a police station that afternoon.

During the television broadcast about the incident, investigators asked that witnesses or acquaintances step forward to help the police identify the suspect. Detectives then received several tips, including at least one in which the name of the suspect was reported.