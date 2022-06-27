In Utrecht and Amersfoort, regional public transport is largely shut down on Monday due to a bus driver strike. The action is part of a relay strike by drivers affiliated with trade union FNV for a better collective bargaining agreement.

Drivers in regional transport are also striking in Bunnik, Mijdrecht, Montfoort, Nieuwegein, Wijk bij Duurstede, and Zeist on Monday. Similar actions have taken place in various regions in recent weeks. For example, drivers in Groningen, Almere, and Waalwijk stopped working on Saturday. Two weeks ago, the strike affected Noord-Holland and bus traffic to Schiphol.

Trade union CNV is not participating in this strike. CNV members accepted the employers' offer with a two-thirds majority. It is, therefore, possible that some busses may run.