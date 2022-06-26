Municipalities are preparing for a new influx of Ukrainian refugees –– not from Ukraine itself, but from host families in the Netherlands. They want to stop hosting Ukrainians, in many cases because the summer holidays are approaching and they do not want to leave the refugees alone in their house. "The cat goes to the boarding house and the Ukrainians go to the shelter, yes, that is the raw reality," said one of those involved.

In the Brabant-Zuidoost region, about 800 Ukrainians are currently living with host families. They may have to return to official shelter in the coming weeks.

"The Dutch have opened up their hearts and their homes without realizing the impact that has," explained the security region. "The honeymoon is over...now we are getting an influx because people are saying, 'I'm going on vacation and I don't want the Ukrainians to be alone in my house.' Sometimes the Ukrainians are really just dropped off at the shelter."

Nearly 1,200 Ukrainian refugees are currently staying with private individuals in the Central and West Brabant regions. According to a spokesperson, there are already host families who are asking whether the refugees can be taken in by the municipality during the summer period. She doesn't know how many people are involved, "but it does matter." Municipalities are not making special places available for these refugees, but they are taking their arrival into account in the coming weeks.

In the regions of Zuid-Limburg and Utrecht, refugees are also being sent from private housing locations to municipal shelters. "The numbers are small," according to the Zuid-Limburg security region. The Kennemerland region does not keep track of the number of returning refugees. A percentage of the municipal shelters is reserved for refugees coming from private shelters. The number differs per municipality, "because it requires customization." Municipal shelters are also reserved in the Brabant-Noord region for Ukrainians returning from private shelters.

The Hollands Midden security region also sees refugees returning from host families. The reason for departure can range from the availability of space running out "to problems between host family and guests." It is possible that a refugee could be placed on a waiting list at a municipality. According to the region, it is desirable to continue to receive people in the same municipality, partly so that children can continue to go to the same school.