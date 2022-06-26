Marthijn U., the 50-year-old former chairman of the banned pedophile association Martijn, was arrested this week in Ecuador on suspicion of sexual abuse of children in the country, Dutch foundation Free a Girl reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague confirms the arrest and says it will provide consular assistance if requested.

The suspect was arrested after a manhunt. In addition to U., Lesley L. was also arrested in the Ecuadorian resort of Canoa for sexual abuse of children. In April, L. was sentenced in Rotterdam to 10 weeks in prison, of which four weeks conditional, for producing child pornography. He has served his sentence in custody.

According to Free a Girl, several children regularly stayed at L. and U.'s house. They were allegedly lured into the house on the premise of playing video games. In exchange for sweets and money, they then provided sexual services. Parties are also said to have been organized with children at the pool, where children were groped and sometimes raped under the influence of drugs. Dozens of children were allegedly abused, Free a Girl reports. It is unknown at this time whether the families of the children were aware of the abuse.

According to the foundation, the arrests of U. and L. are a direct result of the first arrest of Nelson M. in Mexico in early June for possession of child pornography and human trafficking. M. is suspected in the Netherlands of continuing the banned pedophile association and of possessing 10,000 images with child pornography.

The pedophile association was banned and dissolved by the Supreme Court in 2014 because its members glorified and promoted sexual relations between adults and children. Marthijn U. and Norbert de J., another former member, were sentenced in March to prison terms of four and six months for continuing the association.