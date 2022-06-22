Several thousand people attended the Embrace Ukraine rally on the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening. Various artists - including headliners from the Eurovision Song Contest - political leaders and activists took to the stage to raise funds for the war-torn country, NOS reports.

S10, the Dutch participant of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, and this year's winner Kalush Orchestra were among the performers. Previous years' winners also took to the stage.

🇳🇱 S10 nailed her live performance of "De Diepte" again last night in Amsterdam!!#EmbraceUkraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/uSdd4KmU6j — EuroGuy (@euroguyxxx) June 22, 2022

verka singing “russia goodbye” instead of “lasha tumbai” was the highlight of todays #embraceukraine pic.twitter.com/bhcwPcMb6i — vanya 💙💛🌻 (@eurovanya) June 21, 2022

As always Jamala managed to give me goosebumps with her performance of 1944. The Embrace Ukraine concert took place in Amsterdam today including Kalush Orchestra, Conchita Wurst, Emmelie de Forest, Verka Serduchka and many others. #ukraine #embraceukraine pic.twitter.com/g6Duqw8KAH — Stijn Smulders (@stijnsmulders) June 21, 2022

The benefits rally was organized by the Ukrainian Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs ahead of the European summit on June 23 and 24. During that conference, EU leaders will discuss Ukraine's candidacy for European Union membership.

The Ministries wanted the situation in Ukraine and the country's possible EU membership fresh in everyone's minds. The rally included videos emphasizing the contribution that Ukraine can make to the EU, for example, in the field of defense.