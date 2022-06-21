Tenants' association Woonbond received dozens of complaints from social housing residents with too-high incomes faced with significant rent increases from July 1. Some cases involve increases of up to 30 percent. “These are unprecedented rent increases for tenants in the social housing sector,” Marcel Trip of the Woonbond said to RTL Nieuws.

“When the income-related rent increase was introduced in 2013, a 6.6 percent increase was the maximum, so these steps are extreme,” Trip said. “We have never experienced these leaps in the social sector before.”

The massive rent increases only affect higher-income tenants who live in social housing. The government wants this group to pay an “appropriate rent” to help fund rent reductions for low-income households forced to live in more expensive homes because no social housing is available. The government also hopes that this will prompt high-income households to find a home in the private sector.

From July 1, housing associations can considerably increase the rent for high-income households living in social housing. They can increase the social housing rents for high-middle incomes by up to 50 euros, and for high incomes (from 75,396 euros) by up to 100 euros.

Research by Aedes, the umbrella organization for housing corporations, showed that about six in ten housing corporations would not use this measure this year. But many social housing tenants are still facing high increases.

Woonbond received dozens of complaints in recent weeks. “Another 50 or 100 euros on top of the rising costs for energy and groceries puts people in a bind,” Trip said to RTL Nieuws.

Social housing tenants whose income matches their homes will see a rent increase of 2 percent this year. Rents for private sector rentals will increase by no more than 3.3 percent this year.





