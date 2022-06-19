Two cardiologists have been temporarily denied access to the Isala hospital in Zwolle because justice authorities are investigating them for fraud. Tax investigation service FIOD raided the cardiologists' company this week, according to De Stentor.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) approached the hospital because of the fraud investigation, Isala spokesperson Eveline Henneke told De Stentor. "We are giving the Public Prosecution Service plenty of room to conduct their investigation and are providing full cooperation in this," Henneke said.

Several cardiologists who work at the hospital have a financial interest in the suspended duo's company. Last year, the hospital commissioned an accounting firm to investigate the company, finding that there was "an appearance of a business conflict of interest." However, Henneke said she could not confirm whether that investigation is connected with the current one the OM is conducting. Isala "may have been disadvantaged by the possible fraud," Henneke said.

The company in question aids cardiologists with research and provides medical specialists with ICT services, according to De Stentor.