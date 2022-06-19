Because many German tourists are on their way home after a long weekend in the Netherlands, it is busy on the A1 and A12 towards the eastern border, the ANWB reported just before noon.

On the A1 from Amsterdam to Apeldoorn, there was a 10-kilometer traffic jam between Amersfoort-Noord and Barneveld around 12:15 p.m. On the A12 from Utrecht to the German border, there is an approximately equally long traffic jam between the Waterberg and Zevenaar junction.

According to the ANWB, there is also a lot of recreational traffic from Zeeland on the N59 from Zierikzee towards the Hellegatsplein junction. Between Serooskerke-Schouwen and the connection with the N256 there is a 4-kilometer traffic jam. Traffic jams are also occurring on the A58 from Zeeland, the ANWB reported around 11:30 a.m. On the A58 from Bergen op Zoom to Breda, there is a 4-kilometer traffic jam between Heerle and the De Stok junction around 12:15 p.m.

The ANWB counted 21 traffic jams with a total length of 57 kilometers around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.