The government launched its scheduled NL-Alert test at noon on Monday. The system is designed to be distributed to the mobile phones of people while they are in the Netherlands.

With a loud, piercing sound, the test bulletin is meant to give users a simulation of what it is like to receive an actual alert from the emergency notification system. It was recommended people remove headphones in advance of the test. The alert is usually sent on the first Monday in June and December. The test was postponed due to the Pentecost holiday last week. The next test is expected to happen on 5 December.

“You will also see NL-Alerts appear on more and more digital advertising screens, and digital travel information screens on public transport services,” the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security said in a statement.

Mobile phones must be set up properly to receive the alerts, and those using 2G or 3G networks may not receive it. Phones in Airplane Mode are also less likely to receive the messages, and people near a bordering country whose phones connect to a transmission mast in Belgium or Germany also might miss an alert.

“NL-Alert is used in harmful and life-threatening situations in the Netherlands, like a major fire, a terrorist attack, an epidemic or heavy weather,” the NCTV said. Actual emergency bulletins can be sent to all phones nationally, or phones connected to a telecom provider’s mast in a specific area when a regional emergency occurs.

A localized NL-Alert was distributed on Monday morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Oisterwijk, Noord-Brabant. The large blaze cautioned area residents to close their windows and doors, and shut down ventilation systems due to smoke.

The NCTV also said that more than 80 percent of the population finds the service useful, but only about 40 percent of people inform others when they have received an alert. “It is important to inform others so that everyone has immediate information in the event of an emergency; including the people who have not received the NL-Alert.”

The office said that those under 30 are more likely to inform others, followed by parents with younger children.