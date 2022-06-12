Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Sunday morning in Sittard after an explosive device went off at a house on Augustinessenhof. The man was injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital, according to the police.

A report of an explosion in front of a house in Sittard came to the police around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found an injured person on the spot, who they arrested and took to the hospital. The explosive device did not cause a fire or damage the house.

According to 1Limburg, the explosion could be related to a relationship conflict. Police are still investigating the motive.