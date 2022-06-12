At the beginning of this week a supermoon –– a moon that is closer than normal –– will appear in the sky. The phenomenon will probably be highly visible between Monday night and Tuesday morning and from Tuesday to Wednesday due to clearer skies, according to Weeronline.

The best glimpses of the supermoon can be caught in the south of the country. The supermoon is also called a "super strawberry moon," as it can be seen at the beginning of the strawberry season. A full moon in June is also called "rose moon" or "warm moon," because of the start of the rose season and the warm summer weather.

The super strawberry moon will be completely full on Tuesday at 1:52 p.m. Because the moon will be completely full in the middle of the day, the supermoon will be clearly visible both the night before and after.

A supermoon only occurs a few times a year, when the moon appears larger due to its egg-shaped orbit around the earth. During a supermoon, the moon is about 27,000 kilometers closer to Earth than average.