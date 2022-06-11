Tens of thousands of pornographic photos and videos, including child pornography, were found on work telephones at a care facility in Wognum last year –– but the police and Public Prosecution Service (OM) chose not to prosecute. The care facility’s management maintains that a client downloaded the content, but sources within the facility cast doubt on these claims, according to Noordhollands Dagblad.

At Leekerweide, which offers care for people with disabilities, employees on the night shift found child pornography along with other pornographic photos and videos on a company telephone. A police investigation revealed similar pornographic material on two more company phones, including child pornography on one of them. The content had been downloaded over a span of months.

Management said a care facility client was responsible for downloading the videos and images, and the case was not prosecuted. However, sources within the institution said the client in question would not have been able to download the pornographic materials, and that an employee could be responsible, according to the newspaper.

The judiciary did not comment in order to respect the privacy of those involved.