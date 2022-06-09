The government can't force airlines to use an airport other than Schiphol, Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) said in a debate in parliament. Schiphol cannot send them to another airport either.

Regional airports, like Maastricht Aachen Airport or Groningen Eelde Airport, have already offered to take over some flights from the too busy Schiphol. But it is the airlines that have to make agreements about this, the Minister stressed.

Transavia, TUI, and Corendon, among others, have already said that they are open to moving flights to other airports. Since they expect many holiday flights, canceling flights could jeopardize their travelers' holidays. "Cancellation is really undesirable," said Transavia.

Relocating flights to smaller airports will not completely eliminate the crowds at Schiphol. The other airports can only take a limited number of flights, partly because of the applicable permits. The nuisance to local residents also can't increase too much.

Due to the increased flow of holidaymakers and staff shortages among baggage handlers and security guards, Schiphol has been struggling with massive crowds for weeks. Flights were canceled or delayed. Schiphol's very last option is to force a company to cancel flights.

The Netherlands' largest airport is now mainly trying to attract more staff, partly through a "summer allowance." Employees who work 160 hours per month will get 840 euros gross extra. The airport is also trying to improve working conditions.