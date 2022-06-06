A grandmother was a hero in a house fire in the Rotterdam district of Sportdorp on Sunday. She noticed the fire in her daughter and grandchildren's home from the street and managed to get in and warn them by throwing a rock through the window. They all got out with only minor injuries, AD reports.

To make matters worse, the fire brigade could not get to the house on the narrow Rugbystraat quickly because cars were parked too close to the truck. "Unfortunately, this happens often," a spokesperson for the local safety office, Veiligheidsregio Rotterdam-Rijnmond, said to the newspaper. "In this case, it was not a big fire, and the need was not so great that we had to damage the vehicles."

The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters managed to get it under control and extinguished it quickly once they could get to the house.

The grandmother suffered minor injuries in the rescue. Emergency services took her to Erasmus MC for treatment. Her daughter and two grandchildren suffered from smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization. Paramedics checked them over at the scene.