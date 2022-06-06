Whit Monday will hold some frustration for people traveling by car or plane today. Schiphol airport expects a peak day with a large number of passengers. And travelers' association ANWB expects heavy traffic on the road due to returning holidaymakers.

Schiphol warned of long queues at the check-in counters, security, and baggage claims in the arrival hall on Monday. The airport had a difficult weekend, with holiday crowds and thunderstorms causing delayed and canceled flights.

On Sunday, Schiphol had more delayed departing flights than any other airport in the world, according to statistics from the website FlightAware. The airport ranked fourth for cancelations. It also ranked first for most delayed inbound flights and third for canceled arrivals.

The ANWB expects slow driving in the direction of Germany on the A1, A12, and A67 on Monday. Traffic jams will occur in the center of the Netherlands and from Zeeland during the evening.

The roads toward theme parks and outlet centers may also be busy on Monday, the ANWB said. Many people will also be going to events, such as the Elfsteden cycling tour in Friesland and the North Sea Regatta in Scheveningen.

The roads were also busy on Friday, then in the run-up to the Pentecost weekend. According to the ANWB, traffic peaked at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, with over 820 kilometers of traffic jams. These traffic jams were caused by a combination of holiday traffic and several accidents.