Almost all KLM passengers who got stranded somewhere in Europe on Saturday have either reached their destination or have been rebooked to another flight by Sunday night. The latter means that they can fly to their destination at a later date, KLM said in a statement.

The airline did not say how many travelers have reached their destination and how many still have to fly.

On Saturday, KLM canceled 42 flights. These aircraft flew empty from European destinations to Schiphol. According to the airline, the measure was necessary because of unfavorable weather conditions and runway maintenance. That caused a domino effect and disruptions on Saturday, Schiphol airport said earlier.

On Sunday, KLM was able to "run the operation normally again." That is also expected to be the case today, Whit Monday.

KLM said on Sunday that it was "a very difficult choice" to temporarily not fly passengers to or via Amsterdam on Saturday evening and that this measure "was not taken lightly." Due to the situation at Schiphol, the measure was necessary to "keep the situation at the airport manageable."

Schiphol has struggled with crowds and long lines for weeks, primarily due to staff shortages in baggage handling and security.