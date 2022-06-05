Police arrested a 32-year-old man from in Tilburg last night after bystanders said he punched two women on a terrace with a closed fist. One of the victims, a 20-year-old woman from Sprang-Capelle, has a broken jaw. The man is detained and suspected of serious assault, according to the police.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, the man began harassing several women at the Heuvel. He then punched the 20-year-old victim twice in the face with a clenched fist, she said. The man also struck a 21-year-old woman from Waalwijk when she tried to stand up for her friend. She fell to the ground after the hard slap.

The 20-year-old woman from Sprang-Capelle went to the hospital in intense pain and with a bleeding mouth, where it was discovered that her jaw was broken. She will undergo an operation.

The officers who made the arrest were familiar with the suspect, who has been arrested before for insults and threats. He also verbally abused people on the terrace, according to the police.