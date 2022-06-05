The 22-year-old man from Geleen, who is suspected of having been involved in the death of 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten, will be arraigned next Tuesday or Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Maastricht said on Saturday evening.

The man is also suspected of kidnapping Gino, she said. The 22-year-old Gelener was arrested at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. During questioning by the police, he indicated where Gino's body was: behind another house, not far from the house where the suspect lives.

The other house was empty because of a recent fire. At the direction of the suspect, the police found Gino's body. Since then, the forensic team has been investigating two crime scenes in Geleen: the suspect's home and the home behind which Gino was found.

Gino disappeared on Wednesday evening when he was playing in a playground in Kerkrade. He had been staying with a sister in Kerkrade for a week because his mother was ill in Maastricht and he could not stay there. After his disappearance, the police raised the alarm for fear of a crime. Numerous volunteers started major searches in Kerkrade and in Landgraaf where a scooter was found that resembled the scooter Gino had with him during his disappearance.

During those searches, items were found that may have belonged to Gino. Investigating these leads contributed to finding the suspect, it was revealed on Saturday afternoon during a press conference with the police and the judiciary in Maastricht.