"A strong case" is how the Public Prosecution Service (OM) describes the file surrounding the murder of Peter R. de Vries that will be submitted in its final form to the court in Amsterdam on June 7 and 15. The two suspects are the perpetrators of the shocking murder, according to justice. An extensive investigation into the clients is still ongoing.

De Vries (64) was shot at close range on July 6, 2021 in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam. He had just finished a performance in RTL Boulevard. Nine days later, he died from his injuries in the hospital.

Suspects Kamil E. and Delano G. were arrested within an hour of the attack. The police drove the getaway car to an exit on the A4. In the car, the police found the murder weapon, a converted alarm pistol. G.'s DNA was found on a cartridge holder.

A smartphone was also found in the car, with chat messages indicating that the two were controlled by an as yet unnamed person. According to the OM, the coolness with which they spoke about the attack painted "a macabre picture." E. (36) probably carried out preliminary reconnaissance in the period before the attack, while G. (22) was likely the shooter.

The National Criminal Investigation Service is investigating the people behind the murder. Recently, a search took place in the home of Kamil E.'s mother. At the last introductory session in the case against E. and G., the OM did not want to say anything about it.

The authorities believe De Vries's murder had to do with the crime reporter's role in the extensive Marengo assassinations trial, with main suspect Ridouan Taghi. De Vries acted as advisor and confidant to Nabil B., the key witness in that trial. Since it was announced in early 2018 that B. had turned witness, his innocent brother Reduan and his lawyer Derk Wiersum were murdered.

The criminal proceedings against E. and G. will be strictly limited to their executive role in the suspected murder plot against De Vries. The court has ordered that the pair must attend the case in court.