A total of 56 arrivals and 55 departures have been canceled at Schiphol on Sunday. In addition, hundreds of flights are delayed.

KLM warned that due to the crowds at Schiphol and the predicted thunderstorms, there may still be "some delays or disruptions" at the end of Sunday. However, the airline said it would not make as major an intervention in the flight schedule as Saturday, when it canceled all flights from European cities and flew the planes back to Schiphol empty.

This is insane. Schiphol is so overwhelmed that KLM will not carry any travelers to the airport Saturday afternoon and evening.



This implies that all these planes are headed back empty in hopes of recovering the schedule for Sunday. 🤯 #paxex pic.twitter.com/SdaDz7NA6l — Seth Miller (@WandrMe) June 4, 2022

Delays could take around half an hour, a KLM spokesperson said. The Pentecost weekend brought thick crowds to the already-understaffed airport, and some travelers were even forced to stay overnight in Schiphol after KLM canceled flights yesterday.