More flights canceled at Schiphol as thunderstorms, Pentecost weekend cause delays
A total of 56 arrivals and 55 departures have been canceled at Schiphol on Sunday. In addition, hundreds of flights are delayed.
KLM warned that due to the crowds at Schiphol and the predicted thunderstorms, there may still be "some delays or disruptions" at the end of Sunday. However, the airline said it would not make as major an intervention in the flight schedule as Saturday, when it canceled all flights from European cities and flew the planes back to Schiphol empty.
This is insane. Schiphol is so overwhelmed that KLM will not carry any travelers to the airport Saturday afternoon and evening.— Seth Miller (@WandrMe) June 4, 2022
This implies that all these planes are headed back empty in hopes of recovering the schedule for Sunday. 🤯 #paxex pic.twitter.com/SdaDz7NA6l
Delays could take around half an hour, a KLM spokesperson said. The Pentecost weekend brought thick crowds to the already-understaffed airport, and some travelers were even forced to stay overnight in Schiphol after KLM canceled flights yesterday.
Protip: if you ever have to sleep over in @schiphol opt for the mini museum which exposes the most silent spot to sleep quietly amongst art.. pic.twitter.com/WewT3YPb8h— Toon Vanagt (@Toon) June 5, 2022
Reporting by ANP and NL Times.