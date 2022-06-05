The KNMI has issued a code yellow for all regions on Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected to move across the country from south to north throughout the day.

In Limburg, Noord-Brabant and Zealand, thunderstorms will start in the morning and last until around 5 p.m., the KNMI estimates. As the storms move north, they are expected to hit the middle and northern regions between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and last until 2 a.m. Monday at the latest.

Showers accompanying the thunderstorms could also lead to local flooding in some areas, the KNMI warns. This could hinder traffic and outdoor activities.