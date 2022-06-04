Gas consumption in the Netherlands has fallen sharply. In the first five months of this year, 25 to 33 percent less gas was used than in previous years, according to figures from Gasunie Transport Services (GTS). Higher prices and a warmer winter both played a role, said climate minister Rob Jetten and state secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining) in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

Prices have risen sharply due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February, among other things. Before that, gas was already becoming more expensive, because after the coronavirus pandemic the world economy recovered quickly and the demand for energy spiked.

The Cabinet wants to get rid of the gas from Russia this year, due to its invasion of Ukraine. In order to maintain the gas supply, efforts are being made to reduce gas consumption. A campaign for this purpose ran in April and May, and it will be repeated in the autumn. In addition, efforts are being made more rapidly towards sustainable energy and a green economy.

At the same time, there must be sufficient gas in stock. For example, more liquid gas is imported from other countries and the gas storage facilities are well stocked, and will serve as reserves for the winter period. At the moment, the low-calorific gas storage facilities are 45 percent full and the private gas storage in Bergermeer in North Holland is about 25 percent full. For Bergermeer, this is twice as much as around this time last year.

A subsidy is given for filling this commercial gas storage, which many companies have shown interest in, according to Jetten. Four of eight interested companies have now been selected to supplement the gas stock. In winter, the storage should be up to 80 percent full.