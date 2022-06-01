An explosion in a drug lab left one person dead and another seriously injured in Haule, Friesland, on Tuesday night. Paramedics rushed the injured person to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The explosion happened in a barn on Polderweg at around 10:00 p.m., the Fryslan police said on Twitter. Fire departments from Assen and Veenhuizen responded to the scene. The blast collapsed part of the building. The police cordoned off the area.

Firefighters checked the area around the barn to make sure no hazardous substances were released. The drug lab was in a rural area, with only one house near the barn, the police said to RTV Drenthe. Haule is located just across the border between Drenthe and Friesland, near Veenhuizen.

The police deployed its National Dismantling Facility to dismantle and clean up the drug lab. The police did not say what type of drug the lab produced.