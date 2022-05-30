Ten Dutch restaurants got their first Michelin stars on Monday, and three got a second star. The new stars were awarded in the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam, bringing the total number of restaurants with a star up to 117. There are no new three-star restaurants in the Netherlands.

The only two restaurants with the highest honor of three Michelin stars held on to the prestigious accomplishment. Those areInter Scaldes in Kruisningen from Claudia and Jannis Brevet and De Librije in Zwolle from Therese and Jonnie Boer.

Three restaurants received their second Michelen star this year: Flore in Amsterdam from Bas van Kranen, Julemon in Wittem from Guido Braeken, and De Nieuwe Winkel in Nijmegen from Emile van der Staak. The latter was awarded its first star just last year.

Restaurant De Juwelier in Amsterdam was the first new restaurant to receive its one star designation on Monday. Its chef, Yoran Jacobi, also won the Young Chef Award. Pikaar in Hilvarenbeek, Zoldering in Amsterdam, Atelier in Gulpen, Alma in Oisterwijk, Lars Amsterdam in the capital, Vigor in Vught, 't Ganzenest in Rijswijk, Noor in Groningen, and De Kas in Amsterdam were the others.

De Kas chef, Jos Timmer, was at the award with his young son because he could not get a babysitter. He left moments before his restaurant's first Michelin star was announced to put his toddler in bed. Wim de Beer accepted the prize, but Timmer and his son returned and joined De Beer on stage about five minutes later. They posed for a photo together.

Malou Hagenaars won the Sommelier Award for the restaurant Alma in Oisterwijk. Three more restaurants were also awarded a green star for their dedication to sustainability - Heron in Utrecht, Triptyque in Wateringen, and Flore in Amsterdam. Last year, eight restaurants received the distinction for the first time, including De Librije and De Kas.

Eight restaurants also lost a star this year, according to the Michelin Guide. These include Bord’Eau and Vermeer in Amsterdam, the Bussum restaurant Soigné, Restaurant Basiliek in Harderwijk, long-time star holder Posthoorn in Monnickendam, De Loohoeve in Schoonloo, OONIVOO in Uden, and Valuas in Venlo.

The Michelin star is the biggest globally recognized award for restaurants with excellent cuisine and service. A restaurant can get a maximum of three stars. Before Monday, the Netherlands counted two restaurants with three Michelin stars, eighteen with two stars, and 93 with one star. After the award ceremony, the country still has two restaurants with three stars, 21 with two stars, and 94 with one star.

Restaurants which were honored in an online celebration last year were given a chance to take the stage on Monday in front of the gathered crowd at DeLaMar. The 2021 ceremony was moved to an online presentation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michelin stars date from 1957, when tire manufacturer Michelin tried to stimulate car use by pointing motorists to good restaurants and hotels in its Michelin guide. One star meant the cuisine was of high quality and worth a stop. Two stars meant the cuisine was of excellent quality and worth a detour. Three stars meant the cuisine was exceptional, and the restaurant can be considered a travel destination in its own right.

Werner Loens, director of the Michelin Guide for the Benelux area, told NU.nl that today's Michelin inspectors use the same criteria to assess a dish, taking into account the quality and taste, as well as the chef's competency and creativity in the use of the ingredients. The level of the dish must also be consistent at all times of every day. A restaurant receives at least four visits by different inspectors throughout a year before it receives a rating.

Dutch restaurants newly-awarded with three Michelin stars in 2022

No restaurants were given a third star for the first time in 2022

Dutch restaurants newly-awarded with two Michelin stars in 2022

Flore (Bas van Kranen), Amsterdam

Julemon (Guido Braeken), Wittem

De Nieuwe Winkel (Emile van der Staak), Nijmegen

Dutch restaurants newly-awarded with one Michelin star in 2022

Restaurant De Juwelier (Yoram Jacobi), Amsterdam

Pikaar, Hilvarenbeek

Zoldering, Amsterdam

Atelier, Gulpen

Alma, Oisterwijk

Lars Amsterdam, Amsterdam

Vigor, Vught

't Ganzenest, Rijswijk

Noor, Groningen

De Kas, Amsterdam

Dutch restaurants newly-awarded the Michelin green star in 2022

Heron, Utrecht

Triptyque, Wateringen

Flore, Amsterdam

All Dutch restaurants with three Michelin stars in 2022

De Librije (Zwolle)

Inter Scaldes (Kruiningen)

All Dutch restaurants with two Michelin stars in 2022

Aan de Poel (Amstelveen)

Ciel Bleu (Amsterdam)

Flore (Amsterdam)

Restaurant 212 (Amsterdam)

Spectrum (Amsterdam)

De Kromme Watergang (Breskens)

Pure C (Cadzand)

De Lindenhof (Giethoorn)

't Nonnetje (Harderwijk)

Tribeca (Heeze)

De Nieuwe Winkel (Nijmegen)

De Lindehof (Nuenen)

De Bokkedoorns (Overveen)

Brut172 (Reijmerstok)

Sabero (Roermond)

FG - François Geurds (Rotterdam)

Fred (Rotterdam)

Parkheuvel (Rotterdam)

De Groene Lantaarn (Staphorst)

De Treeswijkhoeve (Waalre)

Julemont (Wittem)

All Dutch restaurants with one Michelin star in 2022

Herberg Onder de Linden (Aduard)

Bolenius (Amsterdam)

Bougainville (Amsterdam)

Daalder (Amsterdam)

The Duchess (Amsterdam)

Graphite by Peter Gast (Amsterdam)

De Juwelier (Amsterdam)

De Kas (Amsterdam)

Lars Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

Lastage (Amsterdam)

MOS (Amsterdam)

Le Restaurant (Amsterdam)

RIJKS® (Amsterdam)

RON Gastrobar (Amsterdam)

Sinne (Amsterdam)

Vinkeles (Amsterdam)

The White Room by Jacob Jan Boerma (Amsterdam)

Wils (Amsterdam)

Yamazato (Amsterdam)

Zoldering (Amsterdam)

De Heeren van Harinxma (Beetsterzwaag)

Het Koetshuis (Bennekom)

Pieters Restaurant (Bergambacht)

Kaatje bij de Sluis (Blokzijl)

Wolfslaar (Breda)

Spetters (Breskens)

AIRrepublic (Cadzand)

Perceel (Capelle aan den IJssel)

Apicius (Castricum)

Noble Kitchen (Cromvoirt)

Rijnzicht (Doornenburg)

La Provence (Driebergen-Rijsenburg)

't Raedthuys (Duiven)

Wiesen (Eindhoven)

Zarzo (Eindhoven)

Tilia (Etten-Leur)

Atelier (Gulpen)

Calla’s (Den Haag)

ML (Haarlem)

Olivijn (Haarlem)

Ratatouille Food & Wine (Haarlem)

De Kromme Dissel (Heelsum)

Cheval Blanc (Heemstede)

Derozario (Helmond)

't Lansink (Hengelo)

Noble ('s-Hertogenbosch)

Sense ('s-Hertogenbosch)

Pikaar (Hilvarenbeek)

De Swarte Ruijter (Holten)

Noor (Hoogkerk)

Bij Jef (Den Hoorn)

Kasteel Heemstede (Houten)

Flicka (Kerkdriel)

't Vlasbloemeken (Koewacht)

Voltaire (Leersum)

Het Roode Koper (Leuvenum)

De Burgemeester (Linschoten)

't Amsterdammertje (Loenen aan de Vecht)

Tante Koosje (Loenen aan de Vecht)

De Bloemenbeek (De Lutte)

Da Vinci (Maasbracht)

Beluga Loves You (Maastricht)

Rantrée (Maastricht)

Tout à Fait (Maastricht)

De Gieser Wildeman (Noordeloos)

Latour (Noordwijk aan Zee)

Alma (Oisterwijk) N

Zout & Citroen (Oosterwijk)

Versaen (Ravenstein)

't Ganzenest (Rijswijk)

ONE (Roermond)

Amarone (Rotterdam)

FG Food Labs (Rotterdam)

Fitzgerald (Rotterdam)

Joelia (Rotterdam)

The Millèn (Rotterdam)

Zeezout (Rotterdam)

Aan de Zweth (Schipluiden)

Merlet (Schoorl)

Wollerich (Sint-Oedenrode)

O&O (Sint-Willebrord)

Monarh (Tilburg)

De Leuf (Ubachsberg)

Eden (Valkenswaard)

De Nederlanden (Vreeland)

Vigor (Vught)

De Moerbei (Warmond)

Marrees (Weert)

Brienen aan de Maas (Well)

Katseveer (Wilhelminadorp)

Vista (Willemstad)

Meliefste (Wolphaartsdijk)

Mijn Keuken (Wouw)

De Vlindertuin (Zuidlaren)

All Dutch restaurants with a Michelin green star chef in 2022