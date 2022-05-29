The party board of the SP should not have forced the department in Rotterdam to participate in the recent municipal elections, the party council ruled on Saturday. In doing so, the council endorses a judgment of the party's appeals committee.

The Rotterdam department voted against participating in the elections, because of concerns that it was too divided and not strong enough for it. Later the board decided that the department did meet all the conditions and could participate in the elections.

According to the appeals committee, the party acted in violation of its own statutes and rules for participation, NRC reported last week. The committee now advises the party council, consisting of the departmental chairmen of the party, to instruct the board to enter into discussions with those involved. Then trust and relationships have to be restored. The committee believes that a plan must be drawn up for dealing with similar situations by September of this year, at the latest.

A spokesperson for the party said that the board wants to adopt the recommendations and has received broad support for this from the party council. "In this situation, the statutes are apparently open to various interpretations," said the spokesperson. "So this needs to be looked at more closely and improved."

A motion of censure against the board was also tabled during the council. It was rejected, as only the petitioners support the motion, the spokesperson said.

The Rotterdam branch of the SP tore in the run-up to the municipal elections. The split-offs were displeased that the intended party leader was expelled because of alleged membership in another party. He had also placed a previously expelled member on the list. The split continued as Socialisten 010.

The party has been restless for some time, mainly because of a conflict between the mother party and the youth movement ROOD. The party has since broken with the youth branch.

According to the party board, many ROOD members were also members of the so-called Communist Platform (CP). The SP considers that a separate party and double memberships are not possible. Critics see it as a way to stifle unwelcome opinions. Dozens of members have been expelled for alleged membership of the CP.