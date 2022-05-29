A 16-year-old boy riding a scooter died on Saturday evening in Bergen op Zoom as the result of an accident with a car.

According to the police, a car collided with the victim's scooter around 6:35 p.m. at a crossing on the Huijbergsebaan. The boy died at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

The boy was from the municipality of Woensdrecht, the police reported on Sunday. They are investigating the exact cause of the accident.