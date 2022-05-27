Of the 154 Dutch municipalities that have introduced their aldermen, 46 have only men in the office, AD reports based on its own analysis of aldermen appointed or nominated since the municipal elections in March.

In January, the Rutte IV Cabinet was praised for having the same number of men and women n in the government. Over four months later, things are looking much different in many local governments. One photo after another is popping up, showing mainly white men, AD reports. Of the total 601 aldermen presented so far, 164 or about 27 percent are women.

Fourteen of the 46 municipalities with only male aldermen had female aldermen in the previous office. Vijfheerenlanden, for example, has five aldermen. During the last office, two were women. Now all the nominees are male.