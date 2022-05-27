Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is transferring to Bayern Munich. The two clubs agreed that the 20-year-old footballer will sign a five-year contract with the German national champion, and Ajax will get a transfer fee of up to 24.5 million euros, NOS reports.

After completing the youth academy in Amsterdam, Gravenberch became the youngest ever debutant at Ajax in September 2018. He came into action as a substitute against PSV at 16 years and 130 days old. He played a total of 103 official matches for Ajax, scoring 12 times and providing 13 assists. He has ten international matches to his name.

Gravenberch, who still had a contract with Ajax until mid-2023, won't be met by only strange faces in Munich. Teammate Noussair Mazraoui will leave Amsterdam for Munich on a free transfer this summer. He sighed a four-year deal with Bayern earlier this week.