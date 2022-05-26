The police arrested an 18-year-old woman from Buren after she appeared in a TikTok video wearing police clothing. She is accused of possession of stolen goods, the police said.

Wearing the police clothing, the woman danced to a song that contained lyrics like "fuck every popo," the police said. A police officer from Noord-Brabant, who is very active on TikTok, got tagged in the video.

Investigators managed to identify the woman and where she lives. The police arrested her on Monday and seized the police clothing.

"Abuse and wrongfully possessing police clothing is, of course, punishable by law," the police said. "Everyone should be able to rely on the fact that someone in police clothing actually works for the police."

The police are investigating where the woman got the police clothing.