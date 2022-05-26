The police found packages of heroin hidden in bricks stacked up on pallets on Tuesday. The discovery was made after a raid on two commercial locations at the Tappersheul business park in Oudewater, Utrecht.

In and around the buildings were many pallets with the bricks. Authorities said 108 of these were concealing drugs hidden inside. Five men were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Three of the men were on the premises at the time. The other two suspects were in a van that was just driving away. The police were able to stop and arrest them.

Four of them, aged 48, 30, 28, and 26, have no known home address. The fifth suspect is a 48-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel. About 30 kilograms of heroin were found in his home.

The pallets were destroyed a day after they were found. All five suspects were still in custody on Wednesday evening.