Sinterklaas will make his national arrival in the Netherlands in Hellevoetsluis, Zuid-Holland, this year, NTR announced. The national arrival parade will happen on Saturday, November 12.

Hellevoetsluis mayor Milene Junius is delighted, NU.nl reports. "We are looking forward to welcoming Sinterklaas in Helelvoetsluis on November 12! Our beautiful fortified harbor has existed for no less than 400 years, and a lot has happened in this port in that time. Now we can add the arrival of Sinterklaas."

The mayor hopes to see "a lot of happy faces on the quays."

The accompanying TV show Sinterklaasjournaal will start on Monday, November 7.

Due to the coronavirus and related restrictions, Sinterklaas' national arrival party couldn't happen in 2020 and 2022.