The queues at Schiphol on Ascension Day were long but constantly moving. The airport expected a peak day for departures as people traveled for the long weekend.

Travelers on social media report that the lines are moving steadily, though some still complained about the waiting times. That likely has a lot to do with travelers' expectations before arriving at the airport.

In addition to different experiences, there are also different peak times, a spokesperson for Schiphol said to NOS. On Wednesday, travelers arrived at Schiphol very early in an attempt to ensure that they'll make their flights. But it had an adverse effect, the spokesperson said. "That caused congestion and longer waiting times."

KLM employees told news wire ANP that the situation at the airport is similar to previous days. The busiest time so far on Wednesday was around 5:00 a.m., one employee said. "Then the line was up to the highway." She added that she'd taken some verbal abuse already today.

At 12:15 p.m., Schiphol reported 13 canceled and 220 delayed departures. The state of arrivals at 1:15 p.m. was 18 canceled and 122 delayed. That wasn't all due to staff shortages. According to Eurocontrol, strong winds were causing "moderate to high delays" for arrivals at Schiphol.