The police found no definitive connection between the death of professional football player Jody Lukoki and a fight in Almere. However, the police did arrest four men for the fight in question, one of whom is still in custody, the police said on Wednesday.

The fight happened during the early morning of May 1 on the street in Almere. Lukoki, 29, got hurt.

Last week, the police arrested three suspects: a 36-year-old man from Almere, a 35-year-old man from Heino, and a 23-year-old man from Hilversum. They were released again after questioning. The police arrested a 35-year-old man from Almere on Tuesday. He will be arraigned on Friday. The 35-year-old from Almere is suspected of attempted manslaughter. The others are accused of involvement in the assault.

Lukoki died in hospital on May 9. An autopsy was performed on his body, which showed no connection between the assault and his later death, the police said. The police did not reveal the cause of the footballer's death.

Lukoki played in the Netherlands for Ajax, SC Cambuur, and PEC Zwolle. Last year, he returned to the Eredivisie at FC Twente but did not play due to a knee injury.