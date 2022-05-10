Former Ajax player Jody Lukoki died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained during a domestic violence incident involving his family last week, Het Parool reported. The police confirmed that a criminal report was filed in the case, but a spokesperson could not share further details.

News of the 29-year-old’s unexpected death was widely publicized on Monday. It is believed that Lukoki got into a fight with two cousins and a friend at a party in Almere over the weekend. The fight escalated to such a degree that the right-winger decided to go to the hospital later with a serious headache and intense knee pain.

A medical team quickly determined that the footballer needed to have his leg amputated due to a persistent infection, and oxygen deficiency which may have been caused by an addiction or overuse of nitrous oxide, a source told the newspaper.

However, while in a coma following the surgery, he succumbed to a cardiac arrest at about 6 a.m. on Monday. He was also going to be prepped for an arm amputation when the heart problems occurred.

Lukoki signed with FC Twente a year ago. “This is unbelievable. It’s very sad news. Our thoughts are with his family,” said Jan Streuer, FC Twente’s technical director. Streuer had signed Lukoki last summer for two seasons, but the player was only able to complete one due to a persistent knee injury.

Lukoki was convicted of domestic violence in late January, bringing an end to his stint at FC Twente. He had almost fully recovered from his knee injury when the incident at the home in Almere occurred.

An autopsy will be performed to discover whether he died as a direct result of the physical altercation. Toxicological testing may also be performed to determine the cause of death, according to ANP.